Nicondra: Tropics heating up as well as the temperature

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We saw a tiny break in the humidity today so it cut the edge off of the summer heat. A few locations still saw heat index values in the 100-105° range. Actual temperatures topped out in the low 90s. Tuesday looks better for a few pop up storms. Any storms that do pop in this environment could be strong and/or heavy downpours.

Thursday will be a bit drier as moisture gets concentrated around the developing tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico. It will likely be the driest day of the week before we begin to deal with whatever effects we might see from the Gulf system.

The National Hurricane Center places a 70% chance for development of a tropical system in the southwest Gulf of Mexico over the five day period as of Monday afternoon. There’s only a small cluster of thunderstorms in the far southwestern Gulf with a broad area of circulation stretching into the Yucatan Peninsula and butting up to the eastern mountain range along the Mexican coast.

Expect little to know movement for the next couple of days. High wind sheer in the northern Gulf may make development difficult into Thursday, but the circulation should slowly drift north with less wind sheer towards the end of the week.

Regardless of development rain chances are expected to be high over the weekend as the deep tropical moisture moves our way. The actual level of development, strength and track will make a big difference in other effects. Now is the time to pay attention and solidify storm plans as coastal flooding as well as flooding rains are possible as we get a better handle on this system by Thursday and Friday.

Tropical Depression 2 formed in the Atlantic off the North Carolina coast. It is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm, but should not have a major effect on any land area.

