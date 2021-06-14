Overnight: Gretna Police arrest suspect after ambulance was stolen from University Medical Center

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Early this morning, Gretna Police arrested a New Orleans man accused of stealing an ambulance from the ER at University Medical after a brief pursuit, said Public Information Officer Jason DeMarco.

The vehicle was taken around 4:30 a.m., leaving the 2000 block of Canal Street.

NOPD alerted surrounding jurisdictions and a Gretna police officer spotted the ambulance heading west.

The suspect, Kevin Arnold, 33, abandoned the vehicle after a chase through Westwego ended on Stillwell Lane.

Arnold is currently in custody at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.