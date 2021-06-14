Saints offseason program is complete...so what’s next?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints offseason program is now complete. Though, we didn’t get see any on-field work, we did learn a few things.

Atop the list, the quarterback competition between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill.

Both are working with the skilled position, while respecting the other..

“We have the same mentality. Our main focus is to win and to be our best selves. I think that’s what I respect about Taysom. Because he is a man that can do so many great things for this team, and he has done so many great things for this organization. So just trying to find ways to serve him, and work with him is going to make both of us better,” said Jameis Winston.

“I think there is obviously a lot of conversation this camp, and everything else. But I’m super supportive of him, and I’ve felt nothing but support from him as well. That goes back to last year,” said Taysom Hill.

“Bill (Parcells) used to say and it’s still true today, pay attention to everything. Pay attention to just what you see without any pre-disposed thoughts. We’ll try to do our best relative to the reps that we have during the training camp, preseason games, and then we’ll kind of go from there,” said Sean Payton.

Second-year pros Cesar Ruiz and Zack Baun have certainly welcomed the offseason. They didn’t have one last season. Which made their transition into the NFL tough.

Now both players are settling in to their position. For Ruiz, after some speculation about a possible move to center, will stay at guard.

“I’m just going with what it was last season. Right now, I’m just focused on becoming a guard. Making sure I have that down before I focus on too many things at once. What I really focused on this offseason was becoming an actual guard and get used to it,” said right guard Cesar Ruiz.

As for Baun, he’s making the switch from strongside linebacker to weakside.

“Last year I really embraced that Sam linebacker role, and I thought I did a great job. But the thing is, we just don’t use the Sam linebacker a bunch. During that process, I was making that transition to off the ball linebacker, and it’s really working out for me right now. I’ll just continue to get better. Hopefully compete for a starting shot this year,” said linebacker Zack Baun.

On the business side of things, still no word on any new extensions for Ryan Ramczyk, Marshon Lattimore, and Marcus Williams.

All were asked about it this week, and all were pretty low-key in their responses.

“It’s not going to change what I’m doing, how I train, how I approach the offseason. When camp comes around, I’m going to be here,” said right tackle Ryan Ramczyk.

“I really don’t want to discuss too much about the contract right now. I’m still going through, working through stuff that’s going on. I don’t really want to discuss it,” said cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

“That’s not for me to focus on. Mfocus is on playing and being around the team. Everything else will take care of itself,” said safety Marcus Williams.

