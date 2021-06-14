BBB Accredited Business
Shelby: Hot & humid start to the week

Watching the tropics for this weekend
By Shelby Latino
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Summer heat, humidity, and pop-up storms are in the forecast through mid-week. Temperatures will reach the mid if not upper 90s, and heat index values will be in the 100-110° range. Any storms that do pop in this environment could be strong and/or heavy downpours.

Thursday looks a little drier as moisture gets concentrated around the developing tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. This means rain chances will go down briefly for Thursday but likely increase as we head into the weekend.

Right now, that tropical system is a cluster of thunderstorms in the far southwestern Gulf. It will likely stay there for the next several days, not moving north until later in the week. Rain chances are expected to be high over the weekend as the deep tropical moisture moves our way. How long the rain sticks around, how much falls, or even who along the northern Gulf coast is most at risk are all questions that cannot be answered at this time. If and when the system develops and begins moving north, those answers will become clearer by mid to late week!

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

