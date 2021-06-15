BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

2-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in New Iberia, making it the first such death in La. in 2021

NOTE: This is a stock photo.
NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Rachael Thomas
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW IBERIA, La. (KSLA) - A 2-year-old boy died after being left in a hot car in New Iberia on Monday, June 14, KATC reports.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death, which happened Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. Deputies were called out to the 700 block of Fox Road and found the boy inside, KATC says.

The boy was pronounced dead on the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.

KidsandCars.org says this incident marks the first such death in Louisiana in 2021. The organization goes on to say Louisiana ranks 6th in the nation for child hot car deaths, with 41 reported since 1993.

“About 56% of hot car deaths are the result of children being unknowingly left in vehicles and about 26% get in on their own and become trapped,” said Janette Fennell, president of Kids and Car Safety. “This is a danger that every parent and caregiver must take seriously. It has happened to the most loving, responsible, and attentive parents.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is now a 70% chance that a depression forms in the Western Gulf of Mexico this week.
Gulf system likely to become tropical depression; heavy rainfall the biggest threat
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Latoya Coleman
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture
The girl was discovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. alone.
UPDATE: Parents of missing 2-year-old have been located, NOPD says
Steven Bent, 30, is accused of shooting a man in the chest with a shotgun after he was...
Sheriff: Homeowner’s son killed man after asking him to leave property

Latest News

The body of an unidentified female was discovered in Lake Pontchartrain Tues, June 15
Woman’s body found in Lake Pontchartrain; no signs of trauma, police say
Woman's body found in Lake Pontchartrain
Woman's body found in Lake Pontchartrain
Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
Crawfish farmer captures video of huge snake
Tuesday Afternoon Headlines
Tuesday Afternoon Headlines