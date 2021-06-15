BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Body found in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans

The body of an unidentified female was discovered in Lake Pontchartrain Tues, June 15
The body of an unidentified female was discovered in Lake Pontchartrain Tues, June 15(WVUE FOX 8)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The body of an adult female was discovered in Lake Pontchartrain Tuesday morning, the NOPD says.

Information is limited, but police say the body was found near Franklin Avenue and Lakeshore Drive.

There were no signs of trauma to the body.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is now a 70% chance that a depression forms in the Western Gulf of Mexico this week.
Gulf system likely to become tropical depression; heavy rainfall the biggest threat
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Latoya Coleman
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture
The girl was discovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. alone.
UPDATE: Parents of missing 2-year-old have been located, NOPD says
Steven Bent, 30, is accused of shooting a man in the chest with a shotgun after he was...
Sheriff: Homeowner’s son killed man after asking him to leave property

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Headlines
Tuesday Afternoon Headlines
Gov. Edwards signs HB 652, reducing the penalty for possession of small amounts of marijuana
Two people wanted for aggravated assault in the Second District
Two wanted for an Aggravated Assault incident
“While it wasn’t much, and I’m going to certainly replace it,” Lefort said. “He needs to be...
Lefort’s Seafood captures tip jar thief on camera