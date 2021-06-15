Tropical development in the Gulf likely late week; heavy rain biggest threat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Hurricane center places a disturbance on the southwest Gulf at 70% development over the next 5 days.

Gulf tropical development likely late in the week. This morning the Hurricane Center places a 70% chance of TD or T Storm development next 5 days. We will watch as rain coverage could be high over the weekend. Until then, a drier and hot forecast through Thursday. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/je8B8SWu0G — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 15, 2021

At this time it is a broad area of low pressure with no trackable center. Until a defined center forms computer modeling is not of much use as far as specific impacts. At this time, Southeast Louisiana and the Gulf Coast need to be prepared for a tropical system making landfall along the coast by Friday night.

Since June storms tend to be broad and rather sloppy the impacts like high tides and flooding rains could extend well away from our area as well. The next few days will mainly just be hot. There is a chance for a few spotty storms on Tuesday and then it’s likely dry on Wednesday and Thursday. The heat index will peak at around 105.

