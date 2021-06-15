BBB Accredited Business
Tropical development in the Gulf likely late week; heavy rain biggest threat

Dry for now-Gulf watch late week
Dry for now-Gulf watch late week(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Hurricane center places a disturbance on the southwest Gulf at 70% development over the next 5 days.

At this time it is a broad area of low pressure with no trackable center. Until a defined center forms computer modeling is not of much use as far as specific impacts. At this time, Southeast Louisiana and the Gulf Coast need to be prepared for a tropical system making landfall along the coast by Friday night.

Since June storms tend to be broad and rather sloppy the impacts like high tides and flooding rains could extend well away from our area as well. The next few days will mainly just be hot. There is a chance for a few spotty storms on Tuesday and then it’s likely dry on Wednesday and Thursday. The heat index will peak at around 105.

