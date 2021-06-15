BBB Accredited Business
Donaldsonville man accused of fatally stabbing brother over drugs, deputies say

Christopher Brooks(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 47 minutes ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a fatal stabbing near W. Second Street and Pine Street in Donaldsonville that happened early Tuesday, June 15.

Officials say, Christopher Brooks, 44, of Donaldsonville, walked into the sheriff’s office around 1 a.m. Tuesday and told deputies he was involved in an altercation with his younger brother Frank Brooks IV, 31.

Authorities say Brooks told investigators that he and his brother were arguing over synthetic marijuana “mojo” and the argument became physical. He also said during the physical encounter he picked up a knife and began stabbing his brother six times and his brother died, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Brooks was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on the charge of second-degree murder.

