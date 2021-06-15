Lefort’s Seafood captures tip jar thief on camera

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Owners of Lefort’s Seafood say a man caught on camera stealing their employee’s tip jar should be held accountable.

A police report has been filed with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office after surveillance caught a man tucking the tip jar under his shirt on June 14.

Brandon Lefort, the store’s owner, says his crew works incredibly hard “in the heat, to serve up some awesome crawfish every day.”

“They show up, they work and get the job done,” a post on Facebook reads.

A tip jar sits on the counter for customers who wish to “leave a little extra.”

While the employee steps around a corner, the man positions his body to block the view of the tip jar and swipes it off the counter.

“While it wasn’t much, and I’m going to certainly replace it,” Lefort said. “He needs to be held accountable.”

Lefort says he’s offering a $500 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Cameras also captured the man as he was driving up in a dark-colored sedan.

Surveillance video captured a tip jar thief at Lefort's Seafood on Lapalco. (WVUE)

