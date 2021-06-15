BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

LSU men’s track & field dominate national awards

Terrance Laird runs second fastest time in school history in the 200 meters at the Texas Relays.
Terrance Laird runs second fastest time in school history in the 200 meters at the Texas Relays.(LSU Track & Field)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s track and field team continues to bring home more awards just days after capturing the program’s fifth NCAA Outdoor National Title in Eugene, Oregon on Friday, June 11.

On Tuesday, June 15 the 2021 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Association released the outdoor awards for this past season and two athletes brought home honors, while two coaches also were honored.

JuVaughn Harrison was named the Men’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year and Terrance Laird was named the Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year. Head coach Dennis Shaver was named the Men’s Outdoor Coach of the Year, it was the first time he has earned that honor. Assistant coach Todd lane was named the Men’s Outdoor Assistant Coach of the Year, his first as well.

Harrison capped his 2021 season last week scoring 20 points and won two more national titles to bring his career total to six for his LSU career. Harrison competed in nine times during the outdoor season and came away as the victor in eight of those events.

He won the national titles at the 2021 NCAA outdoor meet with a leap of 27′ 1.75″ (8.27 meters) in the long jump and a clearance of 7′ 7.75″ (2.33 meters) in the high jump.

Laird capped off his 2021 season with as the high point scorer in the NCAA Outdoor Championships scoring 20.5 points to help LSU win their fifth NCAA Title. He won the 100 meters (10.05 seconds), anchored the 4x100 meter relay (38.48) to gold, and took second in the 200 meters (19.94 seconds).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is now a 70% chance that a depression forms in the Western Gulf of Mexico this week.
Gulf system likely to become tropical depression; heavy rainfall the biggest threat
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Latoya Coleman
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture
The girl was discovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. alone.
UPDATE: Parents of missing 2-year-old have been located, NOPD says
Steven Bent, 30, is accused of shooting a man in the chest with a shotgun after he was...
Sheriff: Homeowner’s son killed man after asking him to leave property

Latest News

LSU Right Fielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU’s Crews & Morgan named Freshman All-Americans
Trendon Watford and Cameron Thomas during a game against Georgia at PMAC on Jan. 6, 2021 in...
REPORT: LSU’s Thomas and Watford invited to NBA Combine
Manning, Holstein, and Collins hold offers from LSU
Rivals' Jerit Roser and Garland Gillen breakdown the 2023 QB class from LA
Tigers eliminated from the Super Regionals by the Tennessee Volunteers.
LSU eliminated in Supers, Tennessee powers its way to Omaha