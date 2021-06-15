As New Orleans’ concert schedule fills up, hospitality industry still hurts to fill jobs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Live music is making a comeback in New Orleans including the increasingly crowded Smoothie King Center concert schedule.

While other bands and artists painstakingly postponed their tours throughout the year because of Covid restrictions, Eric Clapton is the latest to put New Orleans on his tour schedule.

Venue coordinators say this makes nine total events for the fall, eight concerts at the Smoothie King Center and one at Champions Square. And there are still great tickets for sale.

“People may have looked at that concert and thought well the restrictions are too tough I don’t want to do that, but now you can look through all these concerts one more time and there are some great deals great seats still available, it’s a very very positive time,” said Mike Hoss.

All events at all venues will be at 100 percent capacity though concert-goers will be required to wear masks Mike Hoss with ASM Global explained how concerts need 100 percent capacity to make it worthwhile. He says considering the nature of shoulder-to-shoulder, full-capacity concerts, a mask will be one of those requirements.

“The mask is your safety guidelines and protocol when you’re eating or drinking, of course, like it was during football season you can pull it down but other than that keep your mask on,” said Hoss.

“It’s whatever as long as I can sing Billie Eilish or whoever that’s fine,” said Isabella Rudolph.

Tourism leaders are also encouraged with another important section of New Orleans’ economy returning.

“When it comes to live music our visitors have been telling us we miss live music so much,” said New Orleans & Co.’s Kelly Schulz.

They’re also wary saying they need people to work the jobs required to put on and host events.

“We need to make sure that when they return to the city they’re coming back and we’re fully staffed to take care of them,” said Schulz.

“I can think of worse places to work than working the Lauren Daigle concert the Doobie Brothers or Eric Clapton, it’d be pretty cool,” said Hoss.

