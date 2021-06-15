BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Hot and mostly dry, but watching the Gulf for the end of the week

Broad circulation in the southwest Gulf likely to get more organized
A disturbance in the southwest Gulf of Mexico will slowly drift north through the week and...
A disturbance in the southwest Gulf of Mexico will slowly drift north through the week and could bring widespread rain for the weekend.(WVUE FOX8)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Locally we’ve been dealing with typical summer heat as highs soar into the low to mid 90s and dew points in the 70s keep it feeling more like triple digits in a few locations. High pressure is limiting afternoon storms keeping the sticky, hot air around all day. This trend will continue for the week ahead with mostly dry conditions at least through Thursday.

The more compelling part of the forecast is what happens as we head into the weekend. An area of disturbed weather in the southwest Gulf of Mexico is expected to meander in place for the next day or so then slowly drift north. High wind sheer across the northern Gulf of Mexico will make it difficult for the broad circulation to get more organized through Wednesday, but as the sheer relaxes into Thursday the system could become more concentrated into a depression, tropical storm or greater.

Regardless of development lots of moisture will have the potential to bring in flooding rains and a persistent south wind could lead to coastal flooding. The entire northern Gulf should pay attention through the end of the week.

Tropical Storm Bill formed in the Atlantic off the east coast. It’s expected to head out to sea with no significant land impacts.

