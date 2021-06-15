BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

NOPD: Shooting on I-10 westbound on the High Rise leaves one man injured, lanes reopened

New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting on the High Rise bridge that has left one man...
New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting on the High Rise bridge that has left one man injured.(WVUE)
By Tiffany Baptiste
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting on the High Rise bridge that has left one man injured.

NOPD reported the shooting just before 7 p.m.

Police responded to a call of a shooting in the westbound lanes of I-10. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

All lanes have been closed while police investigate the shooting.

Traffic is being diverted off at Chef Menteur Highway.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is now a 70% chance that a depression forms in the Western Gulf of Mexico this week.
Gulf system likely to become tropical depression; heavy rainfall the biggest threat
Dauphine St. fatal shooting
Tourist killed after stumbling into French Quarter home
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Latoya Coleman
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture
The entrance to the Hustler Club says "Relax...It's just sex," on Bourbon Street in the French...
New Orleans strip club offering contract bonuses due to exotic dancer shortage

Latest News

Randle will be a junior this fall
Newman TE Will Randle can do it all for the Greenie offense
Could turn stormy by Friday
Watching the Gulf
Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith discusses urgency of getting more people vaccinated as "Delta"...
White House advisor: “Vaccines don’t save lives, it’s vaccinations that do”
A major transformation is about to get underway for a large portion of the Metairie Lakefront.
Large chunk of Metairie Lakefront to be transformed