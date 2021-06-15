NOPD: Shooting on I-10 westbound on the High Rise leaves one man injured, lanes reopened

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting on the High Rise bridge that has left one man injured.

NOPD reported the shooting just before 7 p.m.

Police responded to a call of a shooting in the westbound lanes of I-10. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

All lanes have been closed while police investigate the shooting.

Traffic is being diverted off at Chef Menteur Highway.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

