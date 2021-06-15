BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

REPORT: LSU’s Thomas and Watford invited to NBA Combine

Trendon Watford and Cameron Thomas during a game against Georgia at PMAC on Jan. 6, 2021 in...
Trendon Watford and Cameron Thomas during a game against Georgia at PMAC on Jan. 6, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.(Gus Stark | Gus Stark)
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU guard Cam Thomas and forward Trendon Watford have been invited to the 2021 NBA Combine, according to reports.

RELATED STORIES:

Thomas was one-and-done with the Tigers. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound freshman from Chesapeake, Va. averaged 23.0 points per game, which not only led LSU but the SEC and all NCAA D1 freshmen as well.

He was named All-SEC first team, All-SEC freshman team, SEC All-Tournament team, and several other honors.

Watford, a 6-foot-9, 240-pound sophomore from Birmingham, Ala., averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game in the 2020-2021 season.

He was named All-SEC first team and SEC All-Tournament team in 2021.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is now a 70% chance that a depression forms in the Western Gulf of Mexico this week.
Gulf system likely to become tropical depression; heavy rainfall the biggest threat
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Latoya Coleman
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture
The girl was discovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. alone.
UPDATE: Parents of missing 2-year-old have been located, NOPD says
Steven Bent, 30, is accused of shooting a man in the chest with a shotgun after he was...
Sheriff: Homeowner’s son killed man after asking him to leave property

Latest News

LSU Right Fielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU’s Crews & Morgan named Freshman All-Americans
Terrance Laird runs second fastest time in school history in the 200 meters at the Texas Relays.
LSU men’s track & field dominate national awards
Manning, Holstein, and Collins hold offers from LSU
Rivals' Jerit Roser and Garland Gillen breakdown the 2023 QB class from LA
Tigers eliminated from the Super Regionals by the Tennessee Volunteers.
LSU eliminated in Supers, Tennessee powers its way to Omaha