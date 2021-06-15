Several Southwest flights delayed at New Orleans International

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Southwest Airlines flights in and out of New Orleans are facing delays around two hours long due to “technology issues.”

The Federal Aviation Administration posted a brief notice on their website Tuesday afternoon.

Problems first appeared nationwide on Monday, affecting operations at Southwest, Delta, and Alaska Airlines.

At New Orleans International Airport, nearly every departure on June 15 is delayed by an hour or more. Some flights remain on-time. At least one flight to Houston-Hobby was cancelled.

Southwest said on Twitter that a “system issue” created flight disruptions throughout their network and that they were working to resume normal operations.

As a result of the technical issue, nearly 500 Southwest flights were cancelled and more than 1,200 Southwest flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

We are in the process of resuming normal operations after a system issue this afternoon that created flight disruptions throughout our network. We know many Customers still require assistance and are working to address those concerns as quickly as possible. (1/2) — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 15, 2021

