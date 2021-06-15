BBB Accredited Business
Several Southwest flights delayed at New Orleans International

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Mykal Vincent
Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Southwest Airlines flights in and out of New Orleans are facing delays around two hours long due to “technology issues.”

The Federal Aviation Administration posted a brief notice on their website Tuesday afternoon.

Problems first appeared nationwide on Monday, affecting operations at Southwest, Delta, and Alaska Airlines.

At New Orleans International Airport, nearly every departure on June 15 is delayed by an hour or more. Some flights remain on-time. At least one flight to Houston-Hobby was cancelled.

Track your flight status at FlyMSY.com.

Southwest said on Twitter that a “system issue” created flight disruptions throughout their network and that they were working to resume normal operations.

As a result of the technical issue, nearly 500 Southwest flights were cancelled and more than 1,200 Southwest flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Woman's body found in Lake Pontchartrain
