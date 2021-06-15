Slidell Police Officer becomes first female sergeant posthumously; funeral services announced

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A Slidell Police Officer who died suddenly from a heart attack while on-duty has been posthumously promoted.

Officer Theresa Simon had recently passed her sergeant’s exam and was set to begin the promotional process. Chief Randy Fandal says becoming a sergeant was one of her goals.

Officer Simon was posthumously promoted to sergeant. She becomes the first female officer at SPD to pass the competitive test and hold the rank of sergeant.

“Theresa Simon was a leader at the Slidell Police Department and a true public servant. Her knowledge, professionalism and decade’s worth of law enforcement experience would have made her an outstanding first-line supervisor. It is my privilege and honor to promote her to sergeant. She will forever be remembered as Sergeant Theresa Simon,” Fandal said.

Officer Theresa Simon had recently passed a competitive sergeant exam before suddenly dying from a heart attack. (SPD)

Funeral services, with full honors, will be held at the Slidell Municipal Auditorium, located at 2056 2nd Street, on Thursday, June 17, at noon.

Visitation at the Slidell Municipal Auditorium will begin at 9 a.m., until funeral time. A police procession will follow the funeral services. Interment in the Forest Lawn Cemetery (1751 Gause Boulevard West) will begin after the police procession arrives.

Officials say the route of the funeral procession is still being finalized and will be released sometime later this week.

