BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Slidell Police Officer becomes first female sergeant posthumously; funeral services announced

Officer Theresa Simon had recently passed a competitive sergeant exam before suddenly dying...
Officer Theresa Simon had recently passed a competitive sergeant exam before suddenly dying from a heart attack.(SPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A Slidell Police Officer who died suddenly from a heart attack while on-duty has been posthumously promoted.

Officer Theresa Simon had recently passed her sergeant’s exam and was set to begin the promotional process. Chief Randy Fandal says becoming a sergeant was one of her goals.

Officer Simon was posthumously promoted to sergeant. She becomes the first female officer at SPD to pass the competitive test and hold the rank of sergeant.

“Theresa Simon was a leader at the Slidell Police Department and a true public servant. Her knowledge, professionalism and decade’s worth of law enforcement experience would have made her an outstanding first-line supervisor. It is my privilege and honor to promote her to sergeant. She will forever be remembered as Sergeant Theresa Simon,” Fandal said.

Officer Theresa Simon had recently passed a competitive sergeant exam before suddenly dying...
Officer Theresa Simon had recently passed a competitive sergeant exam before suddenly dying from a heart attack.(SPD)

Read more: Slidell Police officer dies after sudden medical emergency

Funeral services, with full honors, will be held at the Slidell Municipal Auditorium, located at 2056 2nd Street, on Thursday, June 17, at noon.

Visitation at the Slidell Municipal Auditorium will begin at 9 a.m., until funeral time. A police procession will follow the funeral services. Interment in the Forest Lawn Cemetery (1751 Gause Boulevard West) will begin after the police procession arrives.

Officials say the route of the funeral procession is still being finalized and will be released sometime later this week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is now a 70% chance that a depression forms in the Western Gulf of Mexico this week.
Gulf system likely to become tropical depression; heavy rainfall the biggest threat
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Latoya Coleman
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture
The girl was discovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. alone.
UPDATE: Parents of missing 2-year-old have been located, NOPD says
Steven Bent, 30, is accused of shooting a man in the chest with a shotgun after he was...
Sheriff: Homeowner’s son killed man after asking him to leave property

Latest News

“While it wasn’t much, and I’m going to certainly replace it,” Lefort said. “He needs to be...
Lefort’s Seafood captures tip jar thief on camera
Tip jar thief caught on camera at Lefort's Seafood
Tip jar thief caught on camera at Lefort's Seafood
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears...
Images: Sean Payton, Kevin James on set in Louisiana for ‘Bountygate’ Movie
Don’t forget to activate your child’s P-EBT card