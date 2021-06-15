BBB Accredited Business
TE Will Randle is a threat to score all over the field for Newman

By Garland Gillen
Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Will Randle is listed on the roster as a tight end, but for Newman, the junior can do it all on offense.

“We’re able to flex him out. Move him inside. Even when he was covered he was still making catches. Using his body, using his length. Look, he’s a Power-5 tight end, and people are starting to see that. The way he can run in the open field. Not even mention his blocking. I can’t say enough good stuff about him. Just a great teammate, selfless individual, and he was phenomenal,” said Newman head coach Nelson Stewart.

Randle and quarterback Arch Manning possess a great rapport on the field. But their relationship goes way back off of it.

“We’re childhood friends. We’ve grown up together. Basically everything together. Really close our whole life. We’ve been actually working two months now. Working out, lifting, conditioning, throwing routes. Once it’s here, it’s here. You can’t just get on the field, you have to work. I think our connection, it’s getting there, it’s good right now. But, in two months it should be where it needs to be, and we’ll be ready for the season,” said junior Will Randle.

Randle holds offers from Tennessee, Virginia, and Florida State to name a few. As career progresses, more schools should come calling the 2023 recruit.

“It’s just an honor. The whole process, it’s just a dream come true at this point. Nothing is finished yet. I haven’t earned anything yet. Still have to prove myself. I got two more years to go. I’m early in the process,” said Randle

Randle made his first college visits this past weekend, checking out SMU and Texas.

