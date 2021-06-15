BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Trautman eager for year two with Saints

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) catches a pass during NFL football practice in...
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) catches a pass during NFL football practice in New Orleans, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For Saints tight end Adam Trautman, year one in the NFL was an adventure. His transition as a rookie was not smooth as the offseason program was non-existent in 2020.

“We went into camp last year, us rookies, and we had no idea how things were run here other than texting or seeing your teammates on Zoom calls,” Trautman said. “You had no idea who anyone was or really too personable with anyone yet.”

Trautman acclimated and made a small but significant impact, especially around the midway point. He finished with 15 receptions and a touchdown. Trautman said he knows exactly when things took a turn for the better.

“When I really started to play well last year and gain more reps, I talked to our coaches about this and the other guys, but it’s like when you are hearing the play call and then once you get up to the line of scrimmage...the process, how fast can you process what’s going on,” Trautman explained. “When I found out what my process is and how fast I can go through it, everything starts to slow down.”

With Jared Cook’s departure and Josh Hill’s retirement, Trautman is now the top tight end on the Saints’ depth chart. He’s fully aware of the mark he can make on the team but also knows he’s entitled to nothing.

“The opportunity is there to take control of it,” Trautman said. “But you got to be able to do it. There’s no not earned or anything like that in this league. I’ve never been given anything like that in my life anyway. "

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is now a 70% chance that a depression forms in the Western Gulf of Mexico this week.
Gulf system likely to become tropical depression; heavy rainfall the biggest threat
Dauphine St. fatal shooting
Tourist killed after stumbling into French Quarter home
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Latoya Coleman
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture
The entrance to the Hustler Club says "Relax...It's just sex," on Bourbon Street in the French...
New Orleans strip club offering contract bonuses due to exotic dancer shortage

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) during an NFL football training camp practice...
Saints offseason program is complete...so what’s next?
Saints start training camp in late July
Jeff Duncan and Sean Fazende talk all things Saints
Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) will not holdout this training camp.
Saints Ramczyk, Lattimore and Williams not concerned with contracts
Payton Turner vs. Memphis (Photo by: University of Houston athletics)
Saints sign 2021 entire draft class