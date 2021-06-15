BBB Accredited Business
Two wanted for an Aggravated Assault incident

Two people wanted for aggravated assault in the Second District
Two people wanted for aggravated assault in the Second District(NOPD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is seeking public assistance in locating two unknown subjects wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that happened on June 14, 2021.

According to a press release, the male subjects were seen entering a business located on 3700 block of Carrollton Avenue. One of the subjects was wearing a gray “King” t-shirt attempting to buy cigarettes. According to NOPD the male was denied buying the cigarettes because he did not have ID and became angry with the clerk and began harassing the clerk through the window. When confronted by the store manager, one of the males subjects drew a gun and threatened the store manager.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or know the identity of the pictured males is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers at 1-877-903-STOP.

