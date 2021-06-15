BBB Accredited Business
Watching the Gulf

By David Bernard
Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The next few days will mainly just be hot. There is a chance for a few spotty storms on Tuesday and then it’s likely dry on Wednesday and Thursday. The heat index will peak at around 105.

The big question is the Gulf of Mexico. At this time it is a broad area of low pressure with no trackable center. Until a defined center forms computer modeling is not of much use as far as specific impacts. At this time, Southeast Louisiana and the Gulf Coast need to be prepared for a tropical system making landfall along the coast by Friday night. Since June storms tend to be broad and rather sloppy the impacts like high tides and flooding rains could extend well away from our area as well.

Stay with our hurricane section for the latest.

