Woman shot and killed Tuesday morning, New Orleans Police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A 38-year-old woman was found shot to death early Tuesday morning, the NOPD said.

The unidentified victim was found in a vacant lot in the 3600 block of North Miro Street around 12:30 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

No arrests have been made.

This story will be updated.

