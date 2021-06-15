Woman’s body found in Lake Pontchartrain; no signs of trauma, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The body of an adult female was discovered in Lake Pontchartrain Tuesday morning, the NOPD says.

Information is limited, but police say the body was found near Franklin Avenue and Lakeshore Drive.

There were no signs of trauma to the body.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

