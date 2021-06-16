Conversations on COVID vaccines

BBB Accredited Business
By Marchaund Jones
Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Medical professionals and pediatricians all over the state will share facts and myths about COVID-19 vaccines during a Q&A for parents and families.

The Louisiana Department of Health will host a zoom meeting to help answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines so families can protect their loved ones. The meeting will be held Thursday, June 17 at 5 p.m.

To register click link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_X7LEm0gqRAe5aYKRh9BGWA

