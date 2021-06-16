De La Salle LT Caden Jones ‘loses his mind’ over offer from LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Less than a month ago, we introduced you to De La Salle left tackle Caden Jones. This spring he moved from the right side of the line to the left, and the soon-to-be junior had zero college offers. But, head coach Graham Jarrott knew big things were on the horizon for Jones.

“Speaking to coaches when they call me on the phone, because they can’t come visit due to COVID. I tell them I have a tackle that’s 6′7.5″. They all want to come see him. So I think once people are allowed to travel again, and be able to come down and visit, take a look at him. Next year, his junior year he’ll have a whole season of film at left tackle with that frame. So the offers will come,” said DLS head coach Graham Jarrott.

A month later, Jarrott’s prediction was prophetic. Jones pulled in an offer from Coach O and the LSU Tigers this past Saturday.

“He brought me to his office. He offered me in-person. My stepdad and mother were sitting right next to me. I was real excited. Like really excited. Because it was shocking at the moment. When he said it, I just lost my mind,” said DLS junior Caden Jones.

More offers will be in Jones’s future, and his game will only improve with more time at left tackle.

“I do need to work on a lot of things to get better. There’s so much for the tackle position. They know that I’m raw, and I’m new to it. So they’re going to keep working me and developing me. I should be good in the next two years,” said Jones.

Jones is a multi-sport athlete. He’s also the starting center on the De La Salle basketball team.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.