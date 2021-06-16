BBB Accredited Business
Erik McCoy solid in center of Saints offensive line

Erik McCoy is still working as the team's starting center.
Erik McCoy is still working as the team's starting center.(Credit: WVUE)
By Sean Fazende
Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - About some speculation about a position shift, it appears Erik McCoy will stay at center, the position he’s played since his rookie season. However, McCoy won’t completely abandon the idea of playing guard.

“In this league, especially on this team, you have be versatile. You need to be ready to change positions at any moment,” McCoy said. “I’ve been focusing on center more, but I’m still tuned into guard, tuned into the calls, tuned into the technique just in case there is a spur of the moment thing or we get into camp and things just need to switch up. "

McCoy is one-fifth of an offensive line that returns all five starters from a year ago. On the surface, it looks like that unit will be a strength of the Saints in 2021.

“It’s been really smooth for the most part. Communication has been really well and we just all know each other so well on and off the field.”

That continuity will be key this year. For the first time in 15 seasons, the Saints will have a new starting quarterback in 2021: Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill. McCoy thinks both players have shown strikes early on in the competition.

“They’re both guys that love to work,” McCoy explained. “They’re both guys that come into the facility every day with their hard hats on, and they’re ready to go. Both high energy guys, and they love the game. So they’re both awesome to be around. It will be a good camp.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

