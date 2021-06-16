BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

LSU researchers discover compound that could prevent COVID-19

They are looking towards clinical development and testing next
By Kaitlin Rust
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU Health researchers have made a discovery that could prevent COVID-19 and protect your lungs.

They’re called Elovanoids and researchers figured out they may block the virus from entering your cells.

“As soon as the virus touches the cells, lungs start the making of proteins that protect the lung and so its both blocking the entrance and activating defense mechanisms in the lung to be protected,” Dr. Nicolas Bazan said.

In 2017, Bazan, the Director of the Neuroscience Center, discovered these compounds were produced in the brain and eye to protect those organs.

You may be wondering by this point, what does neuroscience have to do with your lungs?

The answer, Bazan was curious and wanted to see if he could contribute to the fight against the virus.

“We also discovered that the lung makes these compounds, so, with our chemists, we made small modifications but they are not purely synthetic,” Bazan said. “Many, many drugs that we take are created in the laboratory based on special chemistry and all the time there are side effects and toxicities. Here we are dealing with something that is naturally occurring.”

Bazan says this is especially beneficial for high risk patients.

“We believe that in low amounts, it could be preventive to prevent the entrance of the virus and for someone who already has the disease, to use higher amount in a curative way,” Bazan said.

“If that can be done in a way that’s very safe and affordable and feasible, I think, as ICU doctors we greatly welcome anything in that realm,” Dr. Kyle Happel said.

As a Pulmonologist, Happel has seen the long term lung damage COVID can cause working in the ICU at UMC.

“I think because of the novelty of this class of compounds, the applications really are very broad and I think that again, as a clinician, we very much are looking for that next step back next compound that can help us treat an infection,” Happel said.

Because it’s not just COVID Bazan thinks this anti-inflammatory compound could be able to treat. Pneumonia is also a big one.

“Having something that’s protective against multiple types of injuries that sort of have a common denominator of oxidative stress, to me, it’s very exciting,” Happel said.

Bazan says the next step is clinical development and they’ve already begun looking for the company to do it so that testing can begin.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is now a 70% chance that a depression forms in the Western Gulf of Mexico this week.
Gulf system likely to become tropical depression; heavy rainfall the biggest threat
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Latoya Coleman
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture
The girl was discovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. alone.
UPDATE: Parents of missing 2-year-old have been located, NOPD says
Steven Bent, 30, is accused of shooting a man in the chest with a shotgun after he was...
Sheriff: Homeowner’s son killed man after asking him to leave property

Latest News

LSU Health researchers have made a discovery that could prevent COVID-19 and protect your lungs.
LSU researchers discover compound that could prevent COVID-19
As the US passed a grim milestone today -- 600,000 lives lost to COVID-19 -- top US health...
Delta variant causing concern
Government scientists say that the vaccine is still very effective against the variant in...
UK delays easing COVID-19 restrictions due to Delta variant
In addition to the cashier's death, the suspected shooter and two other people were wounded...
Grocery store customer kills cashier over mask dispute in Ga.