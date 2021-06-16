BBB Accredited Business
LSU’s Crews & Morgan named Freshman All-Americans

LSU Baseball
LSU Right Fielder Dylan Crews (3)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As LSU baseball continues its search for the next head coach to lead one of the most prominent programs in the country, the Tigers will have plenty to work with next season as two freshmen were recently named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Freshman All-Americans.

The dynamic duo of right fielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre’ Morgan was a key part in helping the Tigers win an NCAA Regional Championship and reach a Super Regional this season after LSU started 1-8 in SEC play.

Both Crews and Morgan were named Freshman All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper last week.

A product of Longwood, Fla., Crews hit .362, going 89-for-246 at the plate with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 42 RBI, and 12 stolen bases. He was also named to the Freshman All-SEC Team and Second Team All-SEC.

Crews holds the record for most home runs hit in his rookie season with 18, surpassing Mike Fontenot, who smashed 17 in 2000.

In the Eugene Regional, Crews hit .476, going 10-for-21 at the plate with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, and four RBI.

Morgan, a product of Brother Martin High School in New Orleans, hit .357, going 89-for-249 with 16 doubles, four triples, six homers, 42 RBI, and 15 stolen bases.

He was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team, as well as Second Team All-SEC and the All-SEC Defensive Team.

