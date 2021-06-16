Missing: man last seen in the 800 block of Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD needs assistance in seeking an adult male reported missing. According to NOPD, Luis Fernando Velasquez-Discua was last heard from his family aa about 1 p.m. on June 13.

His last location was at a bar in the 800 block of Bourbon Street in the Eighth District and his phone found in the Third District.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Luis Fernando Velasquez-Discua please contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.

