Sandbags available ahead of tropical weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -In preparation for possible heavy rainfall and tropical weather this weekend, some parishes are making sandbags available to residents.

St. John Parish (beginning at 1 p.m. June 16)

• St. John Community Center - LaPlace

• Railroad Avenue Fire Station (near Riverside Academy) - Reserve

• Ezekiel Jackson Park - Garyville

• Juan Anthony Joseph Memorial Park - Edgard

• Wallace Fire Station

• Lucy Fire Station

• Pleasure Bend Fire Station

Pre-filled sandbags for elderly and disabled:

(Limit 10 pre-filled)

• 425 Captain G. Bourgeois, LaPlace

This story will be updated as additional parishes announces locations.

