Sandbags available ahead of tropical weather
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -In preparation for possible heavy rainfall and tropical weather this weekend, some parishes are making sandbags available to residents.
St. John Parish (beginning at 1 p.m. June 16)
• St. John Community Center - LaPlace
• Railroad Avenue Fire Station (near Riverside Academy) - Reserve
• Ezekiel Jackson Park - Garyville
• Juan Anthony Joseph Memorial Park - Edgard
• Wallace Fire Station
• Lucy Fire Station
• Pleasure Bend Fire Station
Pre-filled sandbags for elderly and disabled:
(Limit 10 pre-filled)
• 425 Captain G. Bourgeois, LaPlace
This story will be updated as additional parishes announces locations.
