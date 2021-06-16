BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Tropical weather brewing in Gulf expected to bring heavy rain to Southeast

Forecast maps show the system making landfall in southern Louisiana and spreading heavy rain...
Forecast maps show the system making landfall in southern Louisiana and spreading heavy rain through much of the Southeast.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Ed Payne
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The National Hurricane Center has its eye on the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

A disorganized group of showers and thunderstorms there could mean a soggy weekend for the Deep South.

Over the next 48 hours, there’s a 70% chance of the unsettled weather in the Bay of Campeche forming into a tropical depression or storm before moving north. Those chances increase to 90% over the next five days.

Forecast maps show the system making landfall in southern Louisiana and spreading heavy rain through much of the Southeast.

By the end of the weekend, rainfall amounts could top 10 inches in some areas.

If the system becomes a tropical storm, it will be the third named storm of the 2021 hurricane season and be called Claudette.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is now a 70% chance that a depression forms in the Western Gulf of Mexico this week.
Gulf system likely to become tropical depression; heavy rainfall the biggest threat
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Latoya Coleman
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture
The girl was discovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. alone.
UPDATE: Parents of missing 2-year-old have been located, NOPD says
Steven Bent, 30, is accused of shooting a man in the chest with a shotgun after he was...
Sheriff: Homeowner’s son killed man after asking him to leave property

Latest News

New Orleans S&WB to use Entergy instead of antiquated turbines to power city's drainage system
New Orleans S&WB to use Entergy instead of antiquated turbines to power city's drainage system
Newly released video shows 27-year-old Terrell Rhodes in an interrogation room May 11, moments...
Suspect in child killing grabs officer’s gun
A Nevada man accused of killing a 2-year-old grabs a gun from an officer during a police...
Suspect in child killing grabs officer's gun
Jones plays left tackle for the Cavs
De La Salle LT Caden Jones pulls in offer from LSU