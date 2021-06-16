Vikings waive former LSU punter

EAGAN, Minn. (WAFB) - The Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday, June 15 that they have waived former LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg who was went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft in April.

Von Rosenberg was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Vikings back in May. He was waived from the 90-man roster to make room for defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson.

The Zachary, La. native is one of the top punters in school history and a four-year starter for the Tigers. Von Rosenberg has a career average of 44.0 yards per punt on 193 punts in 48 games. He finished his career ranked No. 3 in school history in punting average and ranked No. 2 in both career punting yards (8,484) and numbers of punts (193).

Von Rosenberg was originally committed to the LSU baseball team coming out of high school before being drafted in the 6th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2009 MLB Draft.

During his baseball career, he was a two time Mr. Louisiana Baseball in 2008 and 2009, he spent six years in the Minor Leagues Twice and finished with an overall record of 15-25. He walked on to the LSU team in 2016 as a tight end, eventually becoming an All-SEC punter for the Tigers.

In his senior year at LSU he was twice named the Ray Guy National Punter of the Week and was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award. Von Rosenberg punted in nine games, averaging 43.9 yards on 59 punts during the 2020 season.

