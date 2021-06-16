BBB Accredited Business
Watch Live: Mayor Cantrell, S&WB, and Entergy hold news conference

Sewerage and Water Board building
Sewerage and Water Board building(FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Mayor Cantrell along with leaders from Entergy and the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board, will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. to make a major announcement.

It is expected the news conference will address heavy rain this weekend associated with tropical development in the Gulf and the status of the turbines at the S&WB.

Last week, the S&WB said its teams and its contractors have been working to stabilize the power generating redundancy.

Last month, Turbine 4 was brought back online, but on June 5, Turbine 4 tripped offline and could not be brought back on.

The SWBNO team diagnosed the issue as a problem with an electrical component of the machine and immediately contacted the appropriate vendor to make the repair.

Three electrical components need to be replaced.

“Because of the age of Turbine 4, we cannot source these parts off the shelf. Therefore, they must be custom made. The initial timeframe for the fabrication of these parts is approximately 8 weeks. We recognize that this timeframe takes us into the thick of Hurricane Season, which is why we are working with our contractor to investigate all possible options to expedite this process,” SWB said.

