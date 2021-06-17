BBB Accredited Business
Arch Manning campus tour moves to the SEC

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The first two weekends in June Arch Manning hit a few campuses outside the SEC, Clemson and Texas.

Now, the Newman junior quarterback starts his tour of SEC schools.

On Tuesday, Manning took an unofficial visit to LSU with Greenie teammates Bo Bordelon (2022 LSU commit), AJ Johnson (2022 LSU commit), and Will Randle (junior tight end).

The 5-star quarterback got the opportunity to meet with LSU offensive coordinator Jake Peetz for the first time in-person. The new OC and Newman QB previously only talked via Zoom.

Manning also got reacquainted with head coach Ed Orgeron. Manning led the Green Machine to a 7-on-7 title on the Baton Rouge campus in 2019.

Thursday and Friday, Manning and his parents will be on the Alabama campus. They’ll meet with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and head coach Nick Saban among others in Tuscaloosa.

Next weekend, Manning will finish out his June visits on the campus of Georgia.

An interesting note on Manning’s offer from Clemson. He’s the only 2023 quarterback recruit in the country to hold an offer from Dabo Swinney.

At Texas, there’s two QB’s that hold offers for 2023. That would be Manning, and 5-star California QB Malachi Nelson. It’s been widely speculated that Nelson will choose Oklahoma next month.

So as the 2023 recruiting cycle heats up, Texas and Clemson have all their eggs in the Manning basket.

