Arrest made after homicide in Elysian Fields

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD has made an arrest in an overnight murder on Elysian Fields Avenue. The NOPD found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 1600 block on Elysian Fields around 10:30 p.m. last night. He died at the scene.

The NOPD Detective later identified Darryl Thomas as a suspect. The found him this morning, arrested him and he’s now booked on one count of second degree murder.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.