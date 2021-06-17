BBB Accredited Business
Arrest made after homicide in Elysian Fields

NOPD arrested Darryl Thomas for second degree murder
NOPD arrested Darryl Thomas for second degree murder
By Marchaund Jones
Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD has made an arrest in an overnight murder on Elysian Fields Avenue. The NOPD found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 1600 block on Elysian Fields around 10:30 p.m. last night. He died at the scene.

The NOPD Detective later identified Darryl Thomas as a suspect. The found him this morning, arrested him and he’s now booked on one count of second degree murder.

