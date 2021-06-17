Bruce: Gulf Depression or Tropical Storm likely to form later today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Hunters will investigate the low in the Lower Gulf today.

A tropical depression is expected to form by late tonight or early tomorrow as it heads in the direction of the Louisiana coastline.

Still unclear is where the heaviest rain will fall.

A look into the future tomorrow midday as weather deteriorates and rain moves in with blustery winds. Today will be dry, tomorrow wet. We will watch for the biggest threat of heavy rains that set up and cause possible flooding. We will have a better idea by this evening. pic.twitter.com/6A2OLTz2nS — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 17, 2021

Invest 92L is consolidating this morning but it remains in a high shear, lots of dry air environment. Any organization is going to be slow

A tropical depression is expected to form by late Thursday or early Friday as it heads in the direction of the Louisiana coastline.

At this time, the greatest threat appears to be east of Lafayette across New Orleans and even eastward. Watches for wind, flooding, and storm surge will likely go into effect today. While today will be dry, Friday will turn wet by the afternoon and evening.

The worst of whatever weather ends up happening will be between Friday and Saturday evenings.

More: A look back at memorable June tropical systems

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.