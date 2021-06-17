BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Gulf Depression or Tropical Storm likely to form later today

Heavy Rain likely
By Bruce Katz
Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Hunters will investigate the low in the Lower Gulf today.

A tropical depression is expected to form by late tonight or early tomorrow as it heads in the direction of the Louisiana coastline.

Still unclear is where the heaviest rain will fall.

Invest 92L is consolidating this morning but it remains in a high shear, lots of dry air environment. Any organization is going to be slow

A tropical depression is expected to form by late Thursday or early Friday as it heads in the direction of the Louisiana coastline.

At this time, the greatest threat appears to be east of Lafayette across New Orleans and even eastward. Watches for wind, flooding, and storm surge will likely go into effect today. While today will be dry, Friday will turn wet by the afternoon and evening.

The worst of whatever weather ends up happening will be between Friday and Saturday evenings.

Some areas could see upwards of 10 inches of rain this weekend
Tropical depression or storm likely to form; several inches of rain possible
Heavy rain threat into Saturday
Depression likely by Friday