Depression likely by Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Hunters will investigate the low in the Lower Gulf on Thursday. A tropical depression and possibly a storm is expected to form by Friday as it heads in the direction of the Louisiana coastline. What is not known at this time is where the heaviest rain will fall. At this time the greatest threat appears to be east of Lafayette across New Orleans and into Mississippi.

Watches for wind, flooding and storm surge will likely go into effect on Thursday. While Thursday will be dry, Friday will turn wet by the afternoon and evening. The worst of whatever weather ends up happening will be between Friday and Saturday evenings.

Storms could linger into Sunday as well as next week.

