BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Depression likely by Friday

Heavy rain threat through Saturday
Heavy rain threat into Saturday
Heavy rain threat into Saturday(wvue)
By David Bernard
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Hunters will investigate the low in the Lower Gulf on Thursday. A tropical depression and possibly a storm is expected to form by Friday as it heads in the direction of the Louisiana coastline. What is not known at this time is where the heaviest rain will fall. At this time the greatest threat appears to be east of Lafayette across New Orleans and into Mississippi.

Watches for wind, flooding and storm surge will likely go into effect on Thursday. While Thursday will be dry, Friday will turn wet by the afternoon and evening. The worst of whatever weather ends up happening will be between Friday and Saturday evenings.

Storms could linger into Sunday as well as next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is now a 70% chance that a depression forms in the Western Gulf of Mexico this week.
Gulf system likely to become tropical depression; heavy rainfall the biggest threat
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
The girl was discovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. alone.
UPDATE: Parents of missing 2-year-old have been located, NOPD says
Latoya Coleman
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture
Steven Bent, 30, is accused of shooting a man in the chest with a shotgun after he was...
Sheriff: Homeowner’s son killed man after asking him to leave property

Latest News

Wednesday weather
Evening weather update for Wed., June 16 at 5 p.m.
Bruce's Wednesday evening forecast
Bruce's Wednesday evening forecast
Bruce: Wednesday Tropical Update
Bruce: Wednesday Tropical Update
Hurricane Center
Live updates from your Weather Authority Team