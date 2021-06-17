BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Doctors see increase in cases of RSV in children since April

RSV is a common respiratory virus seen in small children during the winter months.
By Olivia Vidal
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Health experts say RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is infecting more children during the summer months.

“Over the last six to eight weeks, we’ve seen an increase in RSV and parainfluenza-- two viruses that we commonly see in the winter months,” said Dr. Leron Finger, a chief quality officer at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

He said that’s because of the reduced circulation of RSV in the 2020-2021 winter season. Now, children are at increased risk of the virus since they had not been exposed to it over the last 15 months.

Dr. Finger said that’s due to the public health measures that were in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19-- such as hand-washing, wearing a face masking, and social distancing.

“Remember for the last year, lots of kids haven’t gotten regular coughs and colds, so there’s a theory that everyone is slightly more susceptible than in previous years.”

RSV symptoms can look similar to COVID-19 symptoms: cough, runny nose, fever, and fatigue. But in severe cases, it can lead to hospitalization.

“All viruses, the younger you are, the sicker you can get. We’ve seen that here and across the state,” said Dr. Finger. “Kids under the age of one to two years old can get very sick with these viruses.”

Dr. Finger said it’s unclear if the virus will continue to escalate, but he wouldn’t be surprised.

“I’ve seen entire families get knocked out over the last six to eight weeks with viral crud and I think it’s gonna be here for several more weeks and potentially more months to come in the future.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a health advisory to notify clinicians and caregivers about increased interseasonal RSV activity across parts of the Southern United States. Read it here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is now a 70% chance that a depression forms in the Western Gulf of Mexico this week.
Gulf system likely to become tropical depression; heavy rainfall the biggest threat
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
The girl was discovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. alone.
UPDATE: Parents of missing 2-year-old have been located, NOPD says
Latoya Coleman
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture
Steven Bent, 30, is accused of shooting a man in the chest with a shotgun after he was...
Sheriff: Homeowner’s son killed man after asking him to leave property

Latest News

River Ridge woman falls victim to Amazon Scam
FOX 8 Defenders: River Ridge woman loses $500 in Amazon scam
NOPD investigating homicide on Elysian Fields
Officer Theresa Simon has died after suffering what is believed to be a sudden heart attack...
Funeral for Slidell police officer who died on duty to be held Thursday
Former DEA Special Agent Chad Scott convicted of illegal property seizure