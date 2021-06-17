BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Fifth District homicide investigation underway, say NOPD

(KVLY)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the Fifth District near St. Claude, a spokesperson said.

At about 7:22 p.m., NOPD Fifth District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 1300 block of France Street, police say.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male subject lying in the roadway and having sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information is currently available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is now a 70% chance that a depression forms in the Western Gulf of Mexico this week.
Gulf system likely to become tropical depression; heavy rainfall the biggest threat
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
The girl was discovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. alone.
UPDATE: Parents of missing 2-year-old have been located, NOPD says
Latoya Coleman
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture
Steven Bent, 30, is accused of shooting a man in the chest with a shotgun after he was...
Sheriff: Homeowner’s son killed man after asking him to leave property

Latest News

Federal unemployment benefits may end soon
Gov. Edwards agrees to end extra federal unemployment benefits
Manning throws 3 TD passes in victory
7-on-7: Newman vs. John Curtis
Officer Theresa Simon has died after suffering what is believed to be a sudden heart attack...
Funeral for Slidell police officer who died on duty to be held Thursday
Federal unemployment benefits end
Federal unemployment benefits end