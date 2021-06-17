Fifth District homicide investigation underway, say NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the Fifth District near St. Claude, a spokesperson said.

At about 7:22 p.m., NOPD Fifth District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 1300 block of France Street, police say.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male subject lying in the roadway and having sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information is currently available.

