First track out for system in the Gulf, tropical storm warnings issued for our area

By FOX 8 Weather Authority Team
Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The disturbance we have been tracking in the Gulf has become a Potential Tropical Cyclone meaning the first track has been issued and warnings are up for our area as this system is expected to become Claudette before landfall Friday night.

