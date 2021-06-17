Funeral for Slidell police officer who died on duty to be held Thursday

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A Slidell police officer who died while on duty over the weekend will be laid to rest tomorrow.

Sergeant Theresa Simon suffered a heart attack while working Sunday afternoon.

Read more: Slidell Police Officer becomes first female sergeant posthumously; funeral services announced

Slidell Police officer dies after sudden medical emergency

Visitation for the 46-year-old wife and mother of two begins at 9 a.m. at Slidell Municipal Auditorium.

Her funeral is set for noon.

The service will be followed by a funeral procession to be led by 100 police motorcycles, cruisers, and other first responders.

That procession will make its way from the auditorium, past the Slidell police department, to Front Street, and eventually to Forest Lawn Cemetary on West Gause Blvd.

A map of the procession’s route is shown below:

Funeral procession for fallen Slidell police officer Theresa Simon (Slidell PD)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.