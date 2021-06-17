Gov. Edwards agrees to end extra federal unemployment benefits

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards signs a bill that will stop the federal unemployment payments at the end of July in exchange for a long-term modest boost to the state’s jobless benefits.

Republican lawmakers and businesses agreed to support a 28 dollar increase to Louisiana’s maximum weekly unemployment benefits.

That increases the payments to 275 dollars a week.

A bill signed by the governor only allowed the increase if the state ended the 300 dollars in supplemental federal unemployment payments by July 31 weeks before they expire.

