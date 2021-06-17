BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards issues state of emergency declaration due to Tropical Threat in the Gulf of Mexico

Gov. John Bel Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of Tropical Depression.
Gov. John Bel Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of Tropical Depression.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information is from the Office of the Louisiana Governor:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Governor John Bel Edwards has issued a state of emergency due to the potential weather threats associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone 3, a tropical system expected to impact the Gulf Coast this weekend. The broad area of low pressure is expected to become a tropical or subtropical depression Thursday night or Friday morning.

“According to the National Weather Service (NWS), rainfall will be the biggest threat,” said Gov. Edwards. “In addition to heavy rains, there is also a threat of coastal flooding, tropical storm force winds and isolated tornadoes. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has activated its Crisis Action Team and stands ready to support our local partners with any emergency resources needed beyond parish capabilities. It is important to stay weather aware as these storms approach the coast. Go to GetAGamePlan.org to help finalize your emergency plans. Start with getting a COVID-19 vaccination for you and your family.”

A state of emergency is an administrative step that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in storm response efforts.

GOHSEP also encourages everyone to avoid flooded roadways. Do not remove or drive around barricades. Visit www.511la.org for road updates during an emergency.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is now a 70% chance that a depression forms in the Western Gulf of Mexico this week.
Gulf system likely to become tropical depression; heavy rainfall the biggest threat
Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview
The girl was discovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. alone.
UPDATE: Parents of missing 2-year-old have been located, NOPD says
Steven Bent, 30, is accused of shooting a man in the chest with a shotgun after he was...
Sheriff: Homeowner’s son killed man after asking him to leave property
A major transformation is about to get underway for a large portion of the Metairie Lakefront.
Large chunk of Metairie Lakefront to be transformed

Latest News

Disturbance #3 Track
TROPICAL DISTURBANCE #3
Crime camera expansion
City of N.O. approves $1M expansion of crime cameras to help solve violent crimes
City Hall opposition march
Residents take to the streets to show they don’t want City Hall in Armstrong Park
Gasaway was a lifelong resident of Hammond. She was elected as City Court Judge in 1996 and...
Hammond city judge dies after cancer battle
Nightly news update for Thurs., June 17 at 10 p.m.
Nightly news update for Thurs., June 17 at 10 p.m.