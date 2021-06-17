BBB Accredited Business
Louisiana to offer scholarships, cash with grand prize of $1M as vaccine incentive program

Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents to get vaccinated.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Louisiana is launching a program to incentivize residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by giving away scholarships and cash prizes in July.

The governor said 14 vaccinated Louisiana residents will win prizes. Of those 14 residents, one will win $1 million.

The Louisiana Department of Health is offering the chance to win $100,000 every week starting July 9th and a grand prize of $1,000,000 at the end of the month to all Louisiana residents ages 18+ who have chosen to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — all you have to do is enter.

Louisiana residents ages 12-17 who have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine are eligible to win one of nine $100,000 scholarships.

Louisiana residents can get more information about the program and register by clicking here.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

