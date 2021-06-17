New Orleans council members announce $1 million expansion of crime cameras to help solve violent crimes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -District “C” Councilmember Kristin Palmer and District “E” Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen will stand with victims of violent crime at a press conference in New Orleans East to announce a $1 million investment to purchase and staff 70 new crime cameras city-wide, with the majority being installed in New Orleans East.

The council is expected to approve two ordinances allocating the funding from the Entergy Settlement Fund to the City’s Office of Homeland Security to purchase and install 70 crime and illegal dumping cameras in every Council District in New Orleans.

The news conference will be held at 4 p.m.

