BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

New Orleans council members announce $1 million expansion of crime cameras to help solve violent crimes

((Source: WBRC Video))
By FOX 8 Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -District “C” Councilmember Kristin Palmer and District “E” Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen will stand with victims of violent crime at a press conference in New Orleans East to announce a $1 million investment to purchase and staff 70 new crime cameras city-wide, with the majority being installed in New Orleans East.

The council is expected to approve two ordinances allocating the funding from the Entergy Settlement Fund to the City’s Office of Homeland Security to purchase and install 70 crime and illegal dumping cameras in every Council District in New Orleans.

The news conference will be held at 4 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is now a 70% chance that a depression forms in the Western Gulf of Mexico this week.
Gulf system likely to become tropical depression; heavy rainfall the biggest threat
The girl was discovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. alone.
UPDATE: Parents of missing 2-year-old have been located, NOPD says
Steven Bent, 30, is accused of shooting a man in the chest with a shotgun after he was...
Sheriff: Homeowner’s son killed man after asking him to leave property
Crime scene tape
Police: Man shot and killed outside Jefferson Parish nightclub
A major transformation is about to get underway for a large portion of the Metairie Lakefront.
Large chunk of Metairie Lakefront to be transformed

Latest News

This Week in Finance with Jim Spiro - Battling Inflation
This Week in Finance with Jim Spiro - Battling Inflation
Airport vaccinations
Airport vaccinations
After a brain tumor diagnosis, he credits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with saving...
11-year-old on the north shore credits St. Jude Children's Hospital with saving his life
Marrero resident Jimyria Payne is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview