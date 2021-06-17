BBB Accredited Business
Ochsner and New Orleans airport vaccinate travelers and staff

Ochsner offer travelers COVID-19 vaccines at New Orleans airport
Ochsner offer travelers COVID-19 vaccines at New Orleans airport(WVUE-FOX 8)
By Marchaund Jones
Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ochsner and New Orleans airport team up to help vaccinate travelers and staff. Starting today Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered to eligible individuals at the airport on the first floor at baggage claim between doors 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You do not have to make an appointment or you do not have to be a resident of Louisiana to receive the vaccine. A photo ID is required.

For the Pfizer vaccine anyone 12 years and older is eligible and minors under 18 will need consent from a parent or legal guardian. Locals who receive the Pfizer vaccine will automatically be schedule for the second dose.

For the Johnson and Johnson vaccine anyone 18 and older is eligible to receive the single dose vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

