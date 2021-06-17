BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

St. Louis gun-waving couple pleads guilty to misdemeanors

FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing...
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front their house along Portland Place confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house in the Central West End of St. Louis.(Laurie Skrivan | Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators last year pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges.

Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. Her husband, Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750.

The couple also agreed to forfeit both weapons they used when they confronted several hundred protesters who were marching in front of their home in June of last year.

The McCloskeys came out of their home and waved weapons at the demonstrators. They claimed the protesters were trespassing.

Mark McCloskey announced in May that he was running for a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is now a 70% chance that a depression forms in the Western Gulf of Mexico this week.
Gulf system likely to become tropical depression; heavy rainfall the biggest threat
The girl was discovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. alone.
UPDATE: Parents of missing 2-year-old have been located, NOPD says
Steven Bent, 30, is accused of shooting a man in the chest with a shotgun after he was...
Sheriff: Homeowner’s son killed man after asking him to leave property
Crime scene tape
Police: Man shot and killed outside Jefferson Parish nightclub
A major transformation is about to get underway for a large portion of the Metairie Lakefront.
Large chunk of Metairie Lakefront to be transformed

Latest News

LIVE: Biden signs Juneteenth legislation, delivers remarks
Sally Ride, the first U.S. woman in space, and poet and author Maya Angelou are among female...
US Mint to issue quarters honoring notable American women
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, workers scan ballots as the Fulton County presidential...
Reports detail tense moments with Georgia election monitors
Sammy was adopted and will live out his golden years with a new family.
Elderly cat spends birthday in animal shelter, celebrates by getting adopted