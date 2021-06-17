BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Supreme Court dismisses challenge to Obama health law

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has dismissed a challenge to the Obama era health care law, preserving insurance coverage for millions of Americans.

The justices left the entire law intact Thursday in ruling that Texas, other Republican-led states and two individuals had no right to bring their lawsuit in federal court.

The law’s major provisions include protections for people with pre-existing health conditions, a range of no-cost preventive services and the expansion of the Medicaid program that insures lower-income people, including those who work in jobs that don’t pay much or provide health insurance.

Also left in place is the law’s now-toothless requirement that people have health insurance or pay a penalty. Congress rendered that provision irrelevant in 2017 when it reduced the penalty to zero.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is now a 70% chance that a depression forms in the Western Gulf of Mexico this week.
Gulf system likely to become tropical depression; heavy rainfall the biggest threat
The girl was discovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. alone.
UPDATE: Parents of missing 2-year-old have been located, NOPD says
Steven Bent, 30, is accused of shooting a man in the chest with a shotgun after he was...
Sheriff: Homeowner’s son killed man after asking him to leave property
Crime scene tape
Police: Man shot and killed outside Jefferson Parish nightclub
A major transformation is about to get underway for a large portion of the Metairie Lakefront.
Large chunk of Metairie Lakefront to be transformed

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
People walk by posters to promote the Olympic Games planned to start in the summer of 2021, in...
Japan announces easing of virus emergency ahead of Olympics
NewOrleansLocal.com
NewOrleansLocal.com
Kenner man, Don Carter, wins 2021 Infiniti in St. Jude giveaway
Kenner man, Don Carter, wins 2021 Infiniti in St. Jude giveaway