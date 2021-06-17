Tropical depression or storm likely to form; several inches of rain possible
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Hurricane Hunters will investigate the low in the Lower Gulf today.
A tropical depression is expected to form by late tonight or early tomorrow as it heads in the direction of the Louisiana coastline.
Still unclear is where the heaviest rain will fall.
At this time, the greatest threat appears to be east of Lafayette across New Orleans and even eastward. Watches for wind, flooding, and storm surge will likely go into effect today. While today will be dry, Friday will turn wet by the afternoon and evening.
The worst of whatever weather ends up happening will be between Friday and Saturday evenings.
More: A look back at memorable June tropical systems
Track the tropics in real-time with VIPR radar in the Weather Authority Hurricane Center
Stay with our hurricane section for the latest.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.