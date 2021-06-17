BBB Accredited Business
Tropical depression or storm likely to form; several inches of rain possible

By Shelby Latino
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Hurricane Hunters will investigate the low in the Lower Gulf today.

A tropical depression is expected to form by late tonight or early tomorrow as it heads in the direction of the Louisiana coastline.

Still unclear is where the heaviest rain will fall.

At this time, the greatest threat appears to be east of Lafayette across New Orleans and even eastward. Watches for wind, flooding, and storm surge will likely go into effect today. While today will be dry, Friday will turn wet by the afternoon and evening.

The worst of whatever weather ends up happening will be between Friday and Saturday evenings.

Stay with our hurricane section for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

