Tropical depression or storm likely to form; several inches of rain possible

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Hurricane Hunters will investigate the low in the Lower Gulf today.

A tropical depression is expected to form by late tonight or early tomorrow as it heads in the direction of the Louisiana coastline.

Still unclear is where the heaviest rain will fall.

Invest 92L is consolidating this morning but it remains in a high shear, lots of dry air environment. Any organization is going to be slow (WVUE FOX 8)

A tropical depression is expected to form by late Thursday or early Friday as it heads in the direction of the Louisiana coastline. (WVUE FOX 8)

At this time, the greatest threat appears to be east of Lafayette across New Orleans and even eastward. Watches for wind, flooding, and storm surge will likely go into effect today. While today will be dry, Friday will turn wet by the afternoon and evening.

The worst of whatever weather ends up happening will be between Friday and Saturday evenings.

Tropical disturbance 92L will almost certainly become Tropical Depression 3 later today. Heavy rain bands will begin tomorrow and could last through Saturday. Clean storm drains and gutters to prepare! pic.twitter.com/95EJ35dmAu — Shelby Latino (@shelby_latino) June 17, 2021

