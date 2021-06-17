VIDEO: Marrero woman reacts after winning $725,000 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A Marrero woman is this year’s winner of the St. Jude Dream Home in New Orleans Lakeview neighborhood.

Payne purchased a $100 ticket a few months ago making her eligible for Thursday’s drawing.

Payne, who found out live on FOX 8 Morning Edition, says she is expecting a baby soon and she and her boyfriend were looking for a new home.

Also given away were several other prizes to those who purchased Dream Home tickets.

Alaina Cannon of New Orleans won a $10,000 American Express gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial.

The early bird prize, Don Carter of Kenner, won a 2021 Infinity Q50, courtesy of Ray Brandt Automotive Group.

Collis Parham of Westwego won a $2,500 American Express gift card, courtesy of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust.

St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway, courtesy of Hyman L. Bartolo Jr. Contractors, Inc.

