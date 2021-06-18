Bruce: Gulf Tropical disturbance to bring rain through early Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Disturbance #3 may not become a tropical storm The real concern with this system is flooding. Rain will begin mid morning along the coast, spreading inland in bands. It will become heavier and more widespread after lunchtime. The greatest chance for flooding will be late today and tonight.

BRUCE: Landfall expected before midnight tonight. Depending on track we are on the line of heavy rain east to little rain west. Watching closely for any change that would increase or decrease rain . Right now east of the lake is heaviest. Flash flood watch continues. pic.twitter.com/H6L3EjiFez — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 18, 2021

Actual landfall of the center of the storm is expected overnight. As it moves north and eastward, the lopsided system will take most of the rain with it, leaving us with improved conditions for most of Saturday.

Thankfully, because of this quick motion, coastal flooding should not be particularly troublesome or long lasting. Later today through tomorrow afternoon, 1-3 feet of water is possible at high tide above normally dry coastal areas.

A tail of deep moisture could move back in from the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday with more downpours possible. A cold front next week will keep it stormy into Tuesday with possibly drier weather by the middle of next week.

